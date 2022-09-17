RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 5.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 29,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 23,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm has a market cap of C$19.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

