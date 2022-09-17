RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RESAAS Services Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSASF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. RESAAS Services has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

