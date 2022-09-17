RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RESAAS Services Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSASF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. RESAAS Services has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
About RESAAS Services
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.