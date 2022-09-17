Reviewing IonQ (IONQ) & Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.44% -7.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 228 1632 2822 51 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.26%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.20%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s competitors have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.17 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.26

IonQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IonQ competitors beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

