REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

REX stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $496.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.