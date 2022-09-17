Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 47.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 167,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,123. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

