Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
Shares of RGEDF traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
