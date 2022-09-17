Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

Shares of RGEDF traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

