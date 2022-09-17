Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $610.84

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.84 ($7.38) and traded as high as GBX 613.28 ($7.41). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 603 ($7.29), with a volume of 1,442,661 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 656.63 ($7.93).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 2,697.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.34.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.