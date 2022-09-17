Robert W. Baird Raises Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $30.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

