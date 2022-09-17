Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

