Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 35.9% in August

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RCI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 946,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,247.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

