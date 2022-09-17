Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.98. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

