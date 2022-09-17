Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

