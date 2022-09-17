Royal Bank of Canada Trims Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$16.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Largo Resources Price Performance

Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

