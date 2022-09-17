Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $305.53

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.53 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 248.90 ($3.01). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 249.90 ($3.02), with a volume of 2,495,283 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Royal Mail Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 376.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.43.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

