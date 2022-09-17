Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 775.00 to 600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

ROYUF remained flat at $89.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $107.00.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

