RPT Realty (RPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.