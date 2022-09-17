Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
