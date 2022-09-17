Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Ryanair by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

