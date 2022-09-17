SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABSW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 9,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

