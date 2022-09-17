SAFE DEAL Price Down 27% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $39,500.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00091616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00082851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008018 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL (CRYPTO:SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,155,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,128,386 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

