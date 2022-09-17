SafeCapital (SCAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $4,468.46 and $6.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 288.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital’s launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.