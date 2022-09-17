Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

