Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,882,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.56 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

