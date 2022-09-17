Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $151.51. 9,882,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

