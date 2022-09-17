Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. 40,122,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $371.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

