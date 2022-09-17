Salvus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.30. 2,698,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

