Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE:TPX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

