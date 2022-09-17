Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,948,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average is $408.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

