Sameer K. Gandhi Purchases 126,016 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 126,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 5,264,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 34.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 35.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freshworks by 60.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 506,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Freshworks

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

