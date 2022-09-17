Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eros STX Global worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,342 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of ESGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 5,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,780. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

