Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 40,703 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1,992.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 12,781,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.