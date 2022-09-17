Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The stock has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

