Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 24,870 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 318,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,928. Merus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

