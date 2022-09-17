Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,957 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Boqii worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,476. Boqii Holding Limited has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

