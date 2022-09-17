Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AAC stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 73,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

