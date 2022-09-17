Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.