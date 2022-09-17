Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 17,362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

