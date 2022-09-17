Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 7th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS opened at C$13.89 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$894.21 million and a PE ratio of 46.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Savaria

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

About Savaria

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.