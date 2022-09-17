ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 278,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 243,858 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $7,707,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in ScanSource by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 262,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $702.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

