Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 16,890,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,678. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

