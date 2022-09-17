Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 17.4 %

NASDAQ SAMAW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

