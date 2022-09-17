Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.