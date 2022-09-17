Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,648 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.