Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

SCWTF remained flat at $882.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.95. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $882.95 and a one year high of $1,558.00.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

