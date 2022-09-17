Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAAGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 23.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

