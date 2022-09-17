ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 546,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ScION Tech Growth I Price Performance

SCOA stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. ScION Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

