Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

