SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SeaChange International Trading Up 4.6 %

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 261,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 142,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,768,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,383,265 shares of company stock worth $784,294 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

