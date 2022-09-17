Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. 624,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.



Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

