Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $231.21

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.21 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.83). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.83), with a volume of 79,508 shares.

Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £235.61 million and a P/E ratio of 691.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.10.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

