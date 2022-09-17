Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Shares Up 6.2%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.77. 108,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 158,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Sentage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sentage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

